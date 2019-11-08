Senators' Anders Nilsson: Beats Kings in OT
Nilsson turned aside 26 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Kings on Thursday.
Despite Ottawa's ongoing struggles, Nilsson has won three of his last four starts with his latest victory giving him a 3-3-1 record on the year. The Swede's fantasy value is limited by the fact that most nights, Nilsson's team is going to struggle to win games. Also, the reality of having to split starts with Craig Anderson doesn't help his stock value.
