Nilsson will scratch up the crease Friday against the Hurricanes in Raleigh, TSN 1200 reports.

Nilsson has taken advantage of his recent surge in playing time while Craig Anderson (concussion) was on the shelf, collecting victories in three of his last four games. Over that span, Nilsson accumulated a sparkling 1.75 GAA and a .946 save percentage. The recent success will allow him another start Friday, but Anderson figures to make his first start off of injured reserve in the second game of the Senators' back-to-back set Saturday and should eat into Nilsson's time in the crease moving forward.