Senators' Anders Nilsson: Between pipes Monday
Nilsson will guard the cage for Monday's preseason matchup with Vancouver.
Nilsson stopped all 13 shots he faced in the preseason opener versus Toronto, but hasn't been utilized in Ottawa's previous two contests. The netminder likely is heading into the 2019-20 campaign as the No. 2 option behind Craig Anderson, but could play his way into a goalie split if he can put together some strong performances.
