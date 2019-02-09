Senators' Anders Nilsson: Brilliance blinds Preds
Nilsson made 44 saves Saturday in a 5-2 victory over the Jets.
His rebound control was a bit off early in the first, but he settled in and made several money saves to backstop the Sens to the win. It was Nilsson's second straight outstanding performance -- he shut out the Ducks on Thursday night. And he's 4-1 in his last five starts (dating back to Jan. 16). Nilsson is a strong fantasy play when he's minding the blue paint.
More News
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Facing Winnipeg•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Gets first shutout since 2017•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Ready to face Ducks•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Unable to continue hot streak•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Starting in Pittsburgh•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Takes care of Canes•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...