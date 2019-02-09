Nilsson made 44 saves Saturday in a 5-2 victory over the Jets.

His rebound control was a bit off early in the first, but he settled in and made several money saves to backstop the Sens to the win. It was Nilsson's second straight outstanding performance -- he shut out the Ducks on Thursday night. And he's 4-1 in his last five starts (dating back to Jan. 16). Nilsson is a strong fantasy play when he's minding the blue paint.