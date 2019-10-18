Senators' Anders Nilsson: Brilliant in shootout loss
Nilsson turned away 52 of the 54 shots he faced in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss against Vegas.
What a performance by Nilsson, who was making just his second start of the season and responded a single-game career high for saves. Thirteen of Nilsson's saves came while the Senators were shorthanded. Craig Anderson remains the No. 1 goalie in Ottawa, although Nilsson's performance Thursday should get him more consideration going forward.
More News
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Tending twine in Vegas•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: No match for defending champs•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Facing defending champions•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Gets starting nod against Habs•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Between pipes Monday•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Making preseason debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.