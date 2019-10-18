Nilsson turned away 52 of the 54 shots he faced in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss against Vegas.

What a performance by Nilsson, who was making just his second start of the season and responded a single-game career high for saves. Thirteen of Nilsson's saves came while the Senators were shorthanded. Craig Anderson remains the No. 1 goalie in Ottawa, although Nilsson's performance Thursday should get him more consideration going forward.