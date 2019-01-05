Senators' Anders Nilsson: Can't seem to buy a win
Nilsson made 22 stops in a 4-3 loss to Minnesota on Saturday afternoon.
Nilsson's Ottawa debut wasn't anything special. And he remains winless since October 16. Yup, you read that right. There is no fantasy joy here.
More News
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Preparing for debut with Ottawa•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Shipped to Ottawa•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Drops ball on New Year's Eve•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Tending twine Monday•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Yields four in loss•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Taking on Tampa Bay•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...