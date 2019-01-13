Nilsson conceded three goals on 31 shots Saturday, taking a 4-1 loss to San Jose.

It wasn't a great end to the Pacific Division swing for Nilsson, but it was a reasonable result against a team as good as the Sharks, and he played well on the trip overall, stopping 93 of 98 shots in California. If his performance against his former division rivals is a sign of things to come, owners will be thrilled with his numbers for the rest of the season. However, Wednesday is probably not the time to ride with him, as Colorado's prolific top line figures a tougher test than the past weekend was for Nilsson.