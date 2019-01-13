Senators' Anders Nilsson: Can't stop Sharks
Nilsson conceded three goals on 31 shots Saturday, taking a 4-1 loss to San Jose.
It wasn't a great end to the Pacific Division swing for Nilsson, but it was a reasonable result against a team as good as the Sharks, and he played well on the trip overall, stopping 93 of 98 shots in California. If his performance against his former division rivals is a sign of things to come, owners will be thrilled with his numbers for the rest of the season. However, Wednesday is probably not the time to ride with him, as Colorado's prolific top line figures a tougher test than the past weekend was for Nilsson.
More News
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Sharp in victory•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Protecting crease Thursday•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Earns first win with Senators•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Facing weak offense•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Allows two goals in relief role•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Can't seem to buy a win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...