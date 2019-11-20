Nilsson allowed three goals on 38 shots in a 4-3 victory against the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Yielding three more goals won't help his high GAA, but Nilsson continues to post a very high save percentage. And overall, owners can be pleased with his improvement in GAA, as he's yielded only 13 goals in the last six games. Nilsson is 6-4-1 with a .924 and 2.79 GAA in 11 games this season.