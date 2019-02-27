Nilsson conceded six goals on 24 shots faced during Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Capitals.

Nilsson was staked to a two-goal lead early in the first period, but the Senators fell apart afterward and he was replaced with Craig Anderson in the second period. The 28-year-old has conceded three or more goals in each of his last six starts and is an even riskier fantasy play now that much of Ottawa's offense was traded out of town.