Senators' Anders Nilsson: Chased from game by Hurricanes
Nilsson was pulled after allowing four goals on 19 shots in Monday's 8-2 loss to Carolina.
Nilsson was pulled at 12:45 of the second period after the Hurricanes went up 4-0. His replacement, Craig Anderson, also gave up four goals (on 24 shots). Nilsson had been riding a three-game winning streak but saw the bubble burst Monday. His abbreviated start notwithstanding, Nilsson has been solid for a lowly Senators team, going 4-4-1 with a 2.98 GAA and .921 save percentage.
