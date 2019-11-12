Nilsson was pulled after allowing four goals on 19 shots in Monday's 8-2 loss to Carolina.

Nilsson was pulled at 12:45 of the second period after the Hurricanes went up 4-0. His replacement, Craig Anderson, also gave up four goals (on 24 shots). Nilsson had been riding a three-game winning streak but saw the bubble burst Monday. His abbreviated start notwithstanding, Nilsson has been solid for a lowly Senators team, going 4-4-1 with a 2.98 GAA and .921 save percentage.