Senators' Anders Nilsson: Chased from game by Isles
Nilsson gave up four goals on 16 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders.
Nilsson was relieved by Craig Anderson six minutes into the second period after yielding a pair of goals to Nick Leddy (one on a penalty shot) and single tallies by Matt Martin and Derick Brassard. Nilsson had been playing so well in 2019-20 but he was bound to have a night like this at some point. He's outplayed Anderson with a solid .919 save percentage thus far, but the poor team in front of him will significantly hinder Nilsson's GAA (currently 3.36) and win total (1) no matter how well he plays.
