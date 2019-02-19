Senators' Anders Nilsson: Chased in opening period
Nilsson stopped eight of 12 shots in the first period, being pulled in an 8-7 loss to Chicago on Monday.
Well, this was unexpected. Nilsson entered having won three of five and carrying strong save numbers, but he couldn't stop a thing from the Blackhawks, giving way to Craig Anderson. Nilsson has been much better than this, so it might be wise to chalk it up as a bad day.
