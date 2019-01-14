Nilsson will be in net Wednesday versus Colorado.

Nilsson may have won two of his past three starts, but beyond that, the Swede's last victory came back on Oct. 16. The Avalanche have struggled recently, losing three straight games, but with a 5-11-1 record in 2018-19, Nilsson, even against the less-than-great teams in the league, cannot be trusted to produce favorable fantasy results. Look elsewhere besides Ottawa's crease for fantasy goalie help.