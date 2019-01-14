Senators' Anders Nilsson: Confirmed to start Wednesday
Nilsson will be in net Wednesday versus Colorado.
Nilsson may have won two of his past three starts, but beyond that, the Swede's last victory came back on Oct. 16. The Avalanche have struggled recently, losing three straight games, but with a 5-11-1 record in 2018-19, Nilsson, even against the less-than-great teams in the league, cannot be trusted to produce favorable fantasy results. Look elsewhere besides Ottawa's crease for fantasy goalie help.
More News
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Can't stop Sharks•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Sharp in victory•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Protecting crease Thursday•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Earns first win with Senators•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Facing weak offense•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Allows two goals in relief role•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...