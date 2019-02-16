Senators' Anders Nilsson: Draws start in Winnipeg
Nilsson will cover the cage on the road against the Jets on Saturday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Nilsson will draw his fifth consecutive start for an Ottawa team that remains in the basement of the Atlantic Division standings at 21-31-5. The Swede has been deployed so heavily of late as the result of an eye injury to traditional starter Craig Anderson. Nilsson's next challenger is a Winnipeg team that ranks sixth in the league offensively (3.40 goals per game), despite Patrik Laine having gone 13 straight contests without a goal.
