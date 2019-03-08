Senators' Anders Nilsson: Drops home start versus Islanders
Nilsson allowed three goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.
Considering the team that he's forced to play behind, there's only so much that can be said about Nilsson's -- or any Ottawa goaltender's -- performance down the final stretch of the season. The 28-year-old has four losses in his last seven starts, and his record with Ottawa now stands at 8-9-0 with a 3.08 GAA and .910 save percentage.
More News
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: In goal Thursday•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Tames Panthers for win No. 11•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Pegged for Sunday's start•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Chased from crease•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Gets start in nation's capital•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Gets no help against Devils•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...