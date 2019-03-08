Nilsson allowed three goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

Considering the team that he's forced to play behind, there's only so much that can be said about Nilsson's -- or any Ottawa goaltender's -- performance down the final stretch of the season. The 28-year-old has four losses in his last seven starts, and his record with Ottawa now stands at 8-9-0 with a 3.08 GAA and .910 save percentage.