Senators' Anders Nilsson: Earns first win of 2019-20
Nilsson turned aside 34 of 34 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the Red Wings.
After giving up five goals to St. Louis in his first start of the season, Nilsson has held his opponents to exactly two goals in each of his three starts since. Despite his strong early-season play, Wednesday's win was the first of the year for the 29-year-old, who cedes the majority of the starts to Craig Anderson. In his four starts this year, Nilsson owns a 2.73 GAA and a terrific .935 save percentage.
More News
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Gets starting nod•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Keeps things close in loss•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Starting in Dallas•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Brilliant in shootout loss•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Tending twine in Vegas•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: No match for defending champs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.