Nilsson turned aside 34 of 34 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the Red Wings.

After giving up five goals to St. Louis in his first start of the season, Nilsson has held his opponents to exactly two goals in each of his three starts since. Despite his strong early-season play, Wednesday's win was the first of the year for the 29-year-old, who cedes the majority of the starts to Craig Anderson. In his four starts this year, Nilsson owns a 2.73 GAA and a terrific .935 save percentage.