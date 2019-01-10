Senators' Anders Nilsson: Earns first win with Senators
Nilsson stopped 32 of 33 shots in a 2-1 overtime victory against the Ducks on Wednesday.
Behind this performance, the 28-year-old got his first victory with his new team. Nilsson joined the Senators via trade from Vancouver last week, and he lost his first two starts. While it's great to see him in the win column, Nilsson is hard to trust. With both teams, he owns a 4-10-1 record, .902 save percentage and 3.03 GAA this season.
