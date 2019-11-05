Senators' Anders Nilsson: Earns road win
Nilsson stopped 32 of 34 shots in a 6-2 win over the Rangers on Monday.
Nilsson rebounded superbly from his previous start in which he was chased to the bench by the Islanders after four goals on 16 shots. Monday's win was just Nilsson's second of the season and first away from home. He has a solid .922 save percentage in his six appearances, but his 2-3-1 record and 3.12 GAA are reflective of the supporting cast around him.
