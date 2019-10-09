Nilsson will guard the cage during Thursday's home game against the Blues.

Nilsson was solid in limited action behind a sub-par Senators defense last season, compiling an 11-11-0 record while posting a .914 save percentage and 2.90 GAA in 24 appearances. The 29-year-old Swede will look to pick up his first win of 2019-20 in a home matchup with a St. Louis team that's averaged 2.67 goals per contest through its first three games of the campaign.