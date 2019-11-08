Nilsson will patrol the crease during Saturday's home matchup with Carolina, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Nilsson has been on a roll recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Rangers and Kings while posting an impressive 1.95 GAA and .935 save percentage. The 29-year-old netminder will look to stay sharp in a home matchup with a slumping Hurricanes club that's lost three straight games.