Nilsson is slated to start between the pipes in Thursday's home matchup with Nashville, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Nilsson was pretty shaky in his last start Monday against the Panthers, surrendering six goals on 31 shots en route to a 6-1 loss. The 29-year-old backstop will attempt to bounce back in a tough home matchup with a Predators squad that's averaging 3.64 goals per game on the road this campaign, first in the NHL.