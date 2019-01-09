Nilsson will start in goal Thursday night against host Anaheim, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Acquired in a trade with the Canucks last week, Nilsson has experienced a rocky start in his new digs. He dropped a pair of home games against the Wild and Hurricanes, respectively, saving 33 of 39 shots between a start and relief outing. Nilsson will look to get on track against an Anaheim team that ranks dead last in the NHL in home scoring at 2.52 goals per game.

