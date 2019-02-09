Senators' Anders Nilsson: Facing Winnipeg
Nilsson will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Jets, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
Nilsson was unbeatable in his last start, turning aside all 45 shots he faced en route to an impressive 4-0 shutout victory over the Ducks on Thursday. The Swedish backstop will look to stay sharp and pick up his ninth win of the season in a home matchup with a Winnipeg team that's 14-11-0 on the road this campaign.
More News
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Gets first shutout since 2017•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Ready to face Ducks•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Unable to continue hot streak•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Starting in Pittsburgh•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Takes care of Canes•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Between pipes Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...