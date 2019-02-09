Nilsson will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Jets, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

Nilsson was unbeatable in his last start, turning aside all 45 shots he faced en route to an impressive 4-0 shutout victory over the Ducks on Thursday. The Swedish backstop will look to stay sharp and pick up his ninth win of the season in a home matchup with a Winnipeg team that's 14-11-0 on the road this campaign.