Senators' Anders Nilsson: Falls to Habs in OT
Nilsson allowed three goals on 29 shots, finishing with 26 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to Montreal on Wednesday.
Nilsson fell back down to earth Wednesday after turning in a sensational performance in his last start, a 5-2 win over Boston that saw Nilsson stopped 38 of 40 shots. He's 1-4-1 in his last six games.
