Senators' Anders Nilsson: Gets first shutout since 2017
Nilsson stopped all 45 shots he faced Thursday to shut out the Ducks, 4-0.
Owners who looked Nilsson's way against the reeling Ducks were handsomely rewarded, as the Swedish netminder picked up his first shutout since Oct. 24, 2017. He allowed a season-worst five goals to the Penguins in his previous start, but Nilsson's still 5-2-0 in his past seven, with just 13 total goals against during this strong stretch. The trade acquisition out of Vancouver could be playing himself into the No. 1 goalie job with his new club, as alternative Craig Anderson sports an unsightly 3.55 GAA and .904 save percentage.
