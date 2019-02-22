Senators' Anders Nilsson: Gets no help against Devils
Nilsson made 27 saves in a 4-0 loss to New Jersey on Thursday.
The Sens were playing without forwards Matt Duchene, Mark Stone and Ryan Dzingel because they were held out to protect their health in the event of a trade. Nilsson could face a lot more nights like Thursday if all three are moved.
