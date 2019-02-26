Senators' Anders Nilsson: Gets start in nation's capital
Nilsson will guard the visiting goal in Tuesday's game against Washington.
The 28-year-old hasn't been great in his last seven appearances, racking up a 3.20 GAA and .912 save percentage. Nilsson will have to be in top form when he takes on a Capitals offense that ranks sixth in goals for this campaign (210). The Swede is 1-4-1 with an .888 save percentage and 3.43 GAA in seven games against the Capitals in his career.
