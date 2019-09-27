Senators' Anders Nilsson: Gets starting nod against Habs
Nilsson will be between the pipes for Saturday's preseason tilt versus Montreal.
Nilsson's last preseason appearance was far from stellar, as he gave up six goals on 33 shots for a .818 save percentage. While not an impressive performance, the netminder is unlikely to loss the backup job ahead of Wednesday's Opening Night clash with Toronto.
More News
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Between pipes Monday•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Making preseason debut•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Re-signs with club•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Needed in relief against Jackets•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Stands tall against Rangers•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Starting in New York•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.