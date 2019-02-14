Senators' Anders Nilsson: Gets starting nod Thursday
Nilsson will be between the pipes for Thursday's road clash with Detroit, Ken Warren of the Ottawa Citizenreports.
Nilsson will be making his fourth straight appearance in the pipes, having gone 2-1-0 with a .953 save percentage in his previous three tilts. The Swede figures to continue to carry the load until Craig Anderson (eye) is given the all-clear, though the two netminders will likely split duties once both are healthy.
