Nilsson will guard the goal during Wednesday's home game against the Red Wings, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Nilsson has played pretty well this season, posting an impressive .932 save percentage through his first three appearances, but he's compiled a disappoiting 0-2-1 record over that span due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The 29-year-old Swede will look to stay sharp in a home matchup with a struggling Detroit team that's lost five straight games.