Nilsson stopped 26 of 27 shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Flyers.

Nilsson was impressive in the contest, allowing a goal on the Flyers' fifth shot before turning aside the next 22 as the Senators rallied for the win. The Swede improved to 5-4-1 with a 2.76 GAA and a .925 save percentage this season. Nilsson will take a turn on the bench Saturday as Craig Anderson starts versus the Sabres.