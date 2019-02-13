Senators' Anders Nilsson: Goes south in third
Nilsson conceded four goals in the third period and finished with 33 saves on 37 shots in a 4-1 loss to Carolina on Tuesday.
It looked like Nilsson was going to pull off another stellar performance after two periods, but things fell apart for the Senators as they so often have this year. While unspectacular, Nilsson has been serviceable more often than not this year, and his value mostly comes in daily leagues, where he can usually be had at a cheap price.
