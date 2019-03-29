Nilsson made 29 saves in a 5-2 loss to Florida on Thursday night. He allowed three goals.

Nilsson kept the young Sens in this game, but they couldn't get the red light on nearly enough. Nilsson has been a sturdy soldier for the Sens, but his game is up and down. One night he stones the mighty Leafs; the next he allows six to the Orcas. There's not enough consistency in Nilsson's game to warrant activation right now.