Senators' Anders Nilsson: Guarding cage Friday
Nilsson will tend the twine at home versus the Flyers on Friday.
Nilsson is coming off a rough last outing in which he gave up four goals on 19 shots for a .789 save percentage. Prior to his slip up versus Carolina on Nov. 11, the netminder was riding a three-game winning streak. Ottawa is heading into a pair of back-to-back, so look for Craig Anderson and Nilsson to split the load.
More News
