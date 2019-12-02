Play

Nilsson will patrol the blue paint for Tuesday's tilt in Vancouver.

Nilsson will look to bounce back from his ugly performance in Minnesota on Nov. 29 where he allowed seven goals. The 29-year-old Swede still owns a respectable 2.92 GAA and .917 save percentage. Once Craig Anderson (lower body) returns from injured reserve, the two will likely go back to a tandem situation.

