Nilsson stopped 38 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

The only puck to get past him through two periods barely did so -- Nilsson plucked Cam Atkinson's attempt to tuck the puck inside the far post out of the air, but it was determined on video review his glove was across the goal line. The 29-year-old netminder then had to hang on when Columbus outshot Ottawa 20-5 in the third, but he was eventually rewarded for his efforts. Nilsson is still settling in as the Sens' No. 1, but he's 2-0-1 over his last three starts, and on the year he sports a 3.02 GAA and solid .913 save percentage.