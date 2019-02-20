Nilsson will start between the pipes for Thursday's road matchup with New Jersey, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Nilsson will look to redeem a horrid, outlier performance against the Blackhawks on Monday, allowing four goals on 12 shots in the first period before getting the hook. In the five starts before Monday, the Swede went 3-2 while posting a 2.38 GAA and .934 save percentage. Nilsson will face a middle-of-the-pack Devils offense that is averaging 3.13 goals per game at home this season.