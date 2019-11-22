Play

Nilsson will get the starting nod against the Rangers at home Friday.

Nilsson is starting to find his groove with four wins in his last five outings in which he registered a .927 save percentage. Despite his strong run of form, the Swede continues to split duties with Craig Anderson. In seven career matchups, Nilsson is 5-1-1 with a 2.66 GAA against the Rangers.

