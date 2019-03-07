Nilsson will get the starting nod at home versus the Islanders on Thursday.

Nilsson has been in goal in just two of the Sens' previous seven contests, in which he posted a disappointing .857 save percentage. The netminder figures to split duties the rest of the way with Craig Anderson, as the organization tries to decide whether to offer Nilsson a contract extension to stick around for a while longer or let him potentially walk in free agency this summer.