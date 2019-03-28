Senators' Anders Nilsson: In line to face Panthers
Nilsson was in the starter's net Thursday as he prepares to face the visiting Panthers, TSN 1200 Ottawareports.
Nilsson received three games off after the Canucks ripped him to the tune of six goals on 39 shots in a road start. He's only emerged the victor in one-third of his appearances this season (three in 12), and we'll throw out another red flag in that the Panthers ranks ninth in the league at three goals per game on the road.
