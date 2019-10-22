Senators' Anders Nilsson: Keeps things close in loss
Nilsson stopped 41 of 43 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Stars on Monday.
Things likely would have been much uglier had Nilsson not played so well, although the Stars also rang iron a couple of times. The Swedish goalie has allowed nine goals in three appearances, but has a poor 0-2-1 record to show for it. He's faced at least 36 shots in each game -- such is life behind a rebuilding Senators team.
More News
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Starting in Dallas•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Brilliant in shootout loss•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Tending twine in Vegas•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: No match for defending champs•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Facing defending champions•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Gets starting nod against Habs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.