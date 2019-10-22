Nilsson stopped 41 of 43 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Stars on Monday.

Things likely would have been much uglier had Nilsson not played so well, although the Stars also rang iron a couple of times. The Swedish goalie has allowed nine goals in three appearances, but has a poor 0-2-1 record to show for it. He's faced at least 36 shots in each game -- such is life behind a rebuilding Senators team.