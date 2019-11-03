Nilsson will patrol the road crease for Monday's game against the Rangers.

Last time out for the Swede, he was pulled from the game against the Islanders after giving up four goals on 16 shots. Nilsson's season hasn't been much better, accumulating a 1-3-1 record with a 3.36 GAA and .919 save percentage. The 29-year-old will face a decent matchup against at Ranger offense that ranks 13th in the league in goals per game (3.18).