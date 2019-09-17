Nilsson will get the start in goal in Ottawa's preseason opener against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Nilsson appeared in 36 games split between the Canucks and Senators last year, compiling a 14-19-1 record while posting a 2.97 GAA and .908 save percentage over that span. He'll be competing with Craig Anderson for the team's starting job during training camp, but even if he wins it, he'll be a fringe fantasy option in most formats, as the Senators are fully expected to be bottom feeders this campaign.