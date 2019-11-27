Senators' Anders Nilsson: Manning crease Wednesday
Nilsson will start Wednesday's home game against Boston, Brent Wallace of TSN reports.
Nilsson's catching the Bruins on the second night of a back-to-back and without Patrice Bergeron (lower body), but he'll still have his hands full with an opponent that's coming off a resounding 8-1 win in Montreal. The Swedish netminder has masked many of the flaws present in the team in front of him, winning six of his past seven starts while raising his season save percentage to .928. Still, it's advisable to find an alternative in Wednesday's 13-game slate given the difficult matchup.
