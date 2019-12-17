Senators' Anders Nilsson: Mauled by Panthers
Nilsson made 25 saves in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Panthers.
Despite the final score, the 29-year-old goalie played fairly well and came up with some spectacular stops but got almost no help from his defense. Nilsson should be used to that by now -- he sports a rough 3.18 GAA on the season, but a more palatable .908 save percentage.
