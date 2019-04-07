Nilsson stopped 17 of 19 shots after replacing Craig Anderson midway through the first period of Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The 29-year-old is an unrestricted free agent this summer, and while he didn't exactly shine in Ottawa, he didn't hurt his market value with a 2.97 GAA and .908 save percentage on the season. If Nilsson does return to the Sens, he could supplant Anderson at the top of the depth chart.

