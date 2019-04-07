Senators' Anders Nilsson: Needed in relief against Jackets
Nilsson stopped 17 of 19 shots after replacing Craig Anderson midway through the first period of Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
The 29-year-old is an unrestricted free agent this summer, and while he didn't exactly shine in Ottawa, he didn't hurt his market value with a 2.97 GAA and .908 save percentage on the season. If Nilsson does return to the Sens, he could supplant Anderson at the top of the depth chart.
More News
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Stands tall against Rangers•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Starting in New York•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Good game but lacks consistency•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: In line to face Panthers•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Shelled by Canucks•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Seeking third straight win Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...