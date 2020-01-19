Senators' Anders Nilsson: No clear timetable
Nilsson (concussion) has yet to resume skating and still has no clear timetable for a return, Bruce Garrioch reports.
Nilsson missed his 14th-straight game Saturday while recovering from a concussion he suffered in mid-December. The team is hopefull that the netminder can resume skating and get healthy over the upcoming All-Star break. In the meantime, Marcus Hogberg and Craig Anderson will continue to handle goaltending duties.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.