Nilsson (concussion) has yet to resume skating and still has no clear timetable for a return, Bruce Garrioch reports.

Nilsson missed his 14th-straight game Saturday while recovering from a concussion he suffered in mid-December. The team is hopefull that the netminder can resume skating and get healthy over the upcoming All-Star break. In the meantime, Marcus Hogberg and Craig Anderson will continue to handle goaltending duties.