Senators' Anders Nilsson: No match for defending champs
Nilsson yielded five goals on 36 shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Blues.
St. Louis' last goal came into an empty net. This was expected to be a massive mismatch, so this result wasn't terrible in that context. Ottawa actually led 2-0 after the first period and 3-2 after the second, but St. Louis dominated the third and Nilsson's defense left him out to dry.
