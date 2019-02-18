Nilsson will guard the cage for Monday's road clash with Chicago, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Nilsson is 3-2-0 with a .934 save percentage in his previous five outings since re-taking the No. 1 job due to Craig Anderson's eye injury. While Anderson is healthy to dress, Nilsson's strong run of play appears to have earned him the opportunity to keep holding down the crease. With a back-to-back coming up Friday and Saturday versus the Devils and Blue Jackets, respectively, the two netminders figure to split the workload.