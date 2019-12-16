Senators' Anders Nilsson: Patrolling crease Monday
Nilsson will defend the road cage against the Panthers on Monday.
Nilsson will make his fourth straight start with Craig Anderson (knee) stashed on injured reserve. He's been solid with a .927 save percentage and 2.64 GAA alongside a 2-0-1 record over his last three outings. Ottawa will play a back-to-back set Tuesday so expect Nilsson to get a break for that contest in Tampa Bay.
