Nilsson will defend the road cage against the Panthers on Monday.

Nilsson will make his fourth straight start with Craig Anderson (knee) stashed on injured reserve. He's been solid with a .927 save percentage and 2.64 GAA alongside a 2-0-1 record over his last three outings. Ottawa will play a back-to-back set Tuesday so expect Nilsson to get a break for that contest in Tampa Bay.

